Calendar » Sing It Out!

May 19, 2013 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Sing It Out!, AHA!'s yearly event, features 12 teens who have been coached and mentored by music professionals and AHA! facilitators in our after-school program. VIP ticketholders and event sponsors gain access to a VIP lounge before the event, plus other perks. Visit www.ahasb.org or contact Molly Green at 805.455.8314 for details or for sponsorship forms. A fantastic raffle will also be part of the fun.