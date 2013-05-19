Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Sing It Out!

May 19, 2013 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Sing It Out!

Sing It Out!, AHA!'s yearly event, features 12 teens who have been coached and mentored by music professionals and AHA! facilitators in our after-school program. VIP ticketholders and event sponsors gain access to a VIP lounge before the event, plus other perks. Visit www.ahasb.org or contact Molly Green at 805.455.8314 for details or for sponsorship forms. A fantastic raffle will also be part of the fun.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Roddick Foundation, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Martial Arts Family Fitness, Indigo, Sharon Sumrall Landscapes, Kind Eyes Photography, Thompson Naylor Architects, Wealth Management, and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust
  • Starts: May 19, 2013 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Price: $10 adults, $5 students
  • Location: SOhO Restaurant and Music Club
  • Website: http://www.ahasb.org
  • Sponsors: The Roddick Foundation, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Martial Arts Family Fitness, Indigo, Sharon Sumrall Landscapes, Kind Eyes Photography, Thompson Naylor Architects, Wealth Management, and Santa Barbara Bank and Trust
 
 
 