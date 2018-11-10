Calendar » Sing Out America

November 10, 2018 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Live Oak U.U. Congregation presents Live and Silent Auctions, Food, and Entertainment from 4 - 8 pm 820 North Fairview in Goleta.

Tickets only $5 per person and covers food and nonalcoholic drinks. You get an extra free ticket with each purchase to give to friend (a non Live Oak member). Childcare provided on request. For further information contact Marie Arnold, coordinator

[email protected]