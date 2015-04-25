Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS An evening with Beso

April 25, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Beso has an all-star lineup of internationally reknowned musicians who have brought drive and passion to Gypsy Rock. Their love for tradition has collided with modern sensibility and has transformed the genre into a vibrant new beast: darker, faster, more danceable, more blues, more Gypsy. Beso’s indelible fingerprint brings Jazz Manouch to a new generation and the 21st century. Picked by SF Weekly as one of the Top Ten Performances at Outside Lands Festival and by GUITAR World as one of the Top Ten Performances at South X Southwest…if you love Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grapelli, you are going to be blown away!