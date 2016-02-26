Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Aoife O’Donovan

February 26, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

For a decade, O’Donovan wielded her instrument with tensile strength as the captivating lead singer of the Boston-based progressive string band Crooked Still. She was a featured vocalist on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” the GRAMMY®-winning album by Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, has made regular appearances on A Prairie Home Companion and collaborated with some of the most eminent names in music across a wide variety of genres from Alison Krauss to Dave Douglas.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: February 26, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: Purchase the entire series for $174! Single tickets: $39 - Reserved seating
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/slh-aoife-odonovan/
 
 
 