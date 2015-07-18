Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS CALICO the Band + Patrolled By Radar

July 18, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

CALICO stands for California Country – it’s about timeless roots music; it’s about voices singing in harmony. CALICO the band is three: Kirsten Proffit, Manda Mosher, and Aubrey Richmond– each a great and dedicated musician with accomplished and celebrated solo careers under way.

Self-described as a “consummate bar band in the ’70s Pub Rock tradition,” Patrolled By Radar has shared the stage with an eclectic array of artists such as Los Lonely Boys, Taj Mahal, The Jayhawks and more.