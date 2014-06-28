Calendar » Sings Like Hell presents Chuck Prophet

June 28, 2014 from 8:00pm

People may say that Sings Like Hell is a showcase for every new thing that Chuck Prophet does, but there’s a reason for that. Chuck Prophet is singularly creative, deafeningly original and helms one of the very best bands in American rock ‘n’ roll today. We would be stupid not to present him as often as possible…so let’s NOT do something stupid! This is an entire evening of Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, recreating the Great American Music Hall drop-dead sold-out concerts, with a string section. Brace yourself.