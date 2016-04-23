Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Chuck Prophet + Garland Jeffreys

April 23, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Since emerging onto the music scene at age 18 as a member of the seminal rock band Green on Red, Prophet has collaborated with everyone from Warren Zevon and Kelly Willis to Jim Dickinson and Lucinda Williams among many others. In recent years, Prophet’s music has been featured in several hit television series including HBO’s “True Blood,” Showtime’s “Californication,” and FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” He also co wrote all the songs on Alejandro Escovedo’s 2008 critically acclaimed album Real Animal.

Forty years into his storied career, Garland Jeffreys is enjoying the kind of creative second wind most artists can only hope for the first time around, earning a swarm of critical accolades and experiencing his most prolific stretch in decades. Truth Serum, his second album in two years, is a cri de cœur, a stripped-down tone poem from an artist taking his rightful and hard-earned place in the musical pantheon.