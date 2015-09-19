Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Colin Hay + Kip Boardman

September 19, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Colin Hay, familiar to millions as front-man, songwriter, and vocalist of pop sensation Men at Work, has released a new solo album entitled Next Year People. Over the past 15 years Hay has reinvented himself as a solo artist, regularly selling out theaters and listening rooms across the US and around the world and introducing himself to a new generation of fans in the process. Raised in the northeast on a healthy diet of Jimmy Webb and Rolling Stones, and drawn by the warm California sun, Kip Boardman began messing with the piano when he was five or so, and much to everyone’s chagrin and disappointment, never really let it go.