SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS David Olney & Sergio Webb and special guest The Howling' Brothers

March 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Nashville’s answer to The Band, David Olney is a master wordsmith and acclaimed singer-songwriter. “Dave Olney is one of the best songwriters I’ve ever heard, said Townes Van Zandt, “and I mean that from my heart.” Along with flamenco-flavored guitar virtuoso Sergio Webb, Olney has a knack for creating the ideal atmosphere for his gothic noir tunes. Last time he played in Hell, the audience would not let him leave the stage!

The Howlin’ Brothers are badass boys armed with stringed instruments. Their upbeat shows are filled with original and traditional music, featuring slide banjo, harmonica, upright bass, and old-time fiddle. A Howlin’ good time!