SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Jackshit

January 23, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

From deep in heart of Cochtotan, CA, comes possibly the greatest rock band in the world. With two Hall of Famers and a guitar slinger of fearsome reputation, JackShit is poised to take on the known universe. Get ready, Santa Barbara: here comes Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and Val McCallum… JackShit! 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 23, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: Buy the entire series for $174! Single Tickets: $39 - Reserved Seating
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/slh-jackshit-2/
 
 
 