Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Jackshit

January 23, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

From deep in heart of Cochtotan, CA, comes possibly the greatest rock band in the world. With two Hall of Famers and a guitar slinger of fearsome reputation, JackShit is poised to take on the known universe. Get ready, Santa Barbara: here comes Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and Val McCallum… JackShit!