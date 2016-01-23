SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Jackshit
January 23, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
From deep in heart of Cochtotan, CA, comes possibly the greatest rock band in the world. With two Hall of Famers and a guitar slinger of fearsome reputation, JackShit is poised to take on the known universe. Get ready, Santa Barbara: here comes Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and Val McCallum… JackShit!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 23, 2016 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Buy the entire series for $174! Single Tickets: $39 - Reserved Seating
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/slh-jackshit-2/