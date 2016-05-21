Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Jimmer Podrasky + Hamell on Trial

May 21, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

JIMMER PODRASKY is best known as the frontman/songwriter for the critically-acclaimed American band The Rave-Ups, whose EP CLASS TRAMP and albums TOWN AND COUNTRY, THE BOOK OF YOUR REGRETS, and CHANCE still have a devoted following more than twenty years after their release. After graduating from Carnegie-Mellon University in 1980, Podrasky headed west and quickly made a name for himself as an alt country/indie-rock tunesmith and singer. With The Rave-Ups, Podrasky appeared in the iconic “Pretty in Pink” and on “Beverly Hills 90210”. THE WOULD-BE PLANS is his first officially released album in 23 years.

The musical alias of New York-based anti-folk hero Ed Hamell, Hamell on Trial is a one-man punk band that plays loud, fast music informed by politics, passion, energy and intelligence. His caustic tongue and devil-may-care attitude has long been a favorite of anti-establishment musical icons Henry Rollins and Ani DiFranco and the critical elite and incited Rolling Stone to call him “bald, bold and superbad”, describing his signature sound as “attack-dog protest folk and ferocious staccato strumming (think Husker Du on Folkways Records).” He has been described as “Bill Hicks, Hunter S. Thompson and Joe Strummer all rolled into one” by Philadelphia Weekly and a “one-man Tarantino flick: loud, vicious, luridly hilarious, gleefully and deeply offensive” by the Village Voice.