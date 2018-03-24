Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS John Fullbright with special guests Kevin Welch & Dustin Welch

June 27, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

NPR has hailed John Fullbright as “One of the 10 Artists You Should Have Known in 2012″ saying, “It’s not every day a new artist…earns comparisons to great songwriters like Townes Van Zandt and Randy Newman, but Fullbright’s music makes sense in such lofty company.” The Wall Street Journal crowned him as giving one of the year’s Top 10 Live Performances. And then it was on to an ASCAP award and a Grammy nomination. Fullbright inhabits his songs’ narrators completely, his old-soul voice fleshing out complex characters and subtle narratives with a gifted sense of understatement. His biggest fans are other songwriters…they crowded every stage he played at SXSW to cheer him on…and that’s saying something.

Kevin Welch’s poetic songs PAINT pictures of real people–people you know, people you’ve seen–so clearly that you quickly realize he’s a keen observer of the human experience. His songs have an almost film-like quality in their vision and beauty. He’s had his songs cut by a bunch of famous people, charted many of them himself, and knocked Bruce Springsteen out of the #1 spot one time. Kevin has played Sings Like Hell many times: solo, duo with Kieran Kane, as part of Kane Welch Kaplin, and with his son Dustin. It’s always an honor to have him on the stage.

Dustin Welch swears he dreamed his music, the whole damn sound, just as he was drifting off to sleep.The melody was strange and complex, a beautiful cacophony of disparate styles clashing together: Celtic and Appalachian folk music set to driving rock and dextrous jazz rhythms, with big harmonies sung in a gritty, raw, archaic-sounding language. “It was profound,” he recalls, “It felt like horses running wild. I’d never heard anything like it.” Judging from the rave reviews and rabid fans, neither has anyone else.

The most wonderful part about this particular evening at Sings Like Hell is that Kevin, Dustin and John and old friends who have written and recorded songs together. Brace yourself, Santa Barbara…tonight is going to be Epic!