SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Phil Alvin & Dave Alvin with the Guilty Ones
November 21, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
The Alvin brothers, who founded seminal early LA punk roots band The Blasters in 1979, have shared a fascination with Big Bill Broonzy since childhood. After an illness nearly took Phil’s life in 2012, they resolved to return to the studio and pay tribute to the blues legend.
Event Details
- Starts:
- Price: Reserved tickets-$34
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/slh37-phil-dave-alvin/