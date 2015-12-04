Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS Stone Cupid featuring Julie Christensen & Sergio Webb + Marty O’Reilly

December 4, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Julie Christensen‘s background includes two world-tour stints singing with the great Leonard Cohen, and co-fronting SST post-punk proto-Americana rockers Divine Horsemen in the 1980s. Her brand of “luscious Americana Art-Pop” is showcased in her upcoming release “Weeds Like Us” on Household Ink Records out of Santa Barbara. “Weeds” is a collection of songs for the unlucky, brave, and tough produced by Jeff Turmes, of Mavis’ Staples’ band. Julie has been accompanying herself on guitar lately, surrounded by her many musical friends and allies, and is looking to book concerts, house concerts, festivals and listening room situations throughout the U.S. and Europe. She and her family currently reside in East Nashville. – See more at:www.stonecupid.com

Marty O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra hail from Santa Cruz, California. In addition to O’Reilly on the electrified Resonator guitar and vocals, the band features Chris Lynch on the Fiddle, Jeff Kissell on upright bass, and Matt Goff joining in on the drums. Within the three years since this project started, the band is already touring nationally, internationally, and selling out venues along the West Coast and throughout the United Kingdom.