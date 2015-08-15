Calendar » SINGS LIKE HELL PRESENTS The Kennedys + Freedy Johnston & Wally Ingram

August 15, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Two decades on, The Kennedys are hitting a songwriting high point. Audiences will note Buddy Holly style roots, the tuneful cadences of the Everly Brothers, and the ringing 12-string jangle of the early Byrds, interspersed with darker moments that recall British folk rock a la Fairport Convention.

A gifted songwriter whose lyrics paint witty, poignant portraits of characters often unaware of how their lives have gone wrong, Freedy Johnston appeared out of nowhere in the early ’90s and quickly established himself as one of the most acclaimed new singer/songwriters of the day.

Wisconsin-born percussionist Wally Ingram is the rock world’s version of Kevin Bacon & there aren’t too many degrees of separation between him and just about every star on stage over the past decade or so. If ever there were a drummer in demand enough to be cloned, it would be Wally! He’s been a favorite of everyone from Sheryl and Eric Burdon to Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, David Lindley and more.