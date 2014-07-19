Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Sings Like Hell presentsTed Russell Kamp + Coby Brown

July 19, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Purchase the whole series for $150!

Subscribers have until July 11 to renew their same seats.

$30 - Reserved seating

(Tickets are subject to $4 per ticket Lobero Facility Fee; other fees may also apply.)

 

Event Details

 
 
 