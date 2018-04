Calendar » Sip. Sample & Savor

May 10, 2014 from 4;00 pm - 7:00 pm

San Marcos Parent Child Workshop, a non-profit, cooperative preschool is proud to announce our spring fundraiser, "Sip, Sample & Savor". Join us and nearly 300 guests, including parents, alumni, and community members, as we spend a lovely evening nestled between ocean and mountain views and sample delicious food and beverage offerings from local restaurants. Andersen’s Danish Restaurant and Bakery, Del Pueblo Café, Nimita's Cuisine, Pampered Palatte, Organic Soup Kitchen, Delgado's Mexican Food, Beck's Bakery and Bites, Lori’s Original Lemonade, Brasil Arts Café, World Cuisine Express, Just Good Energy, Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro Cutler’s Artisan Spirits, Silverwines and Telegraph Brewing Company are a few of our generous participants.