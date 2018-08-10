Calendar » Sip & Shop

August 10, 2018 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Join us for a "Sip & Shop” trunk show and reception at the Polo Boutique on Friday, August 10 from 3 to 7PM, featuring artisan leather goods from Rocio G, a preview of the new Lucchese Ladies line by Erin Wasson, and other designers, perfect for Sunday Polo or wherever your next party takes you! Enjoy sips, light bites, and an afternoon polo match, while shopping these exclusive fashion designers. For more information, contact [email protected]