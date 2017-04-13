Calendar » Sips and Nibbles Fundraiser

April 13, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Wine and appetizer tastings at Margerum, Au Bon Climat and Grassini Wine Tasting rooms to benefit Food From the Heart's meal delivery program to the homebound ill. Appetizers from WineCask, C'est Cheese and Food From the Heart's chef, Aaron Casale, desserts provided by Reynauds, C'est Cheese and The Chocolate Gallery. All food and wine is donated so all proceeds go directly to the program. A raffle will be help that night also to raise further funds.