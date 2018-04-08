Calendar » Sips and Succulents

April 8, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Come wine down on a Sunday afternoon and learn the art of succulent arranging from our very own Ariel O'Hara. This event is free for members of New Beginnings' Circle of Giving*, and we welcome members of the Santa Barbara community to attend as well for $25 materials fee/donation to New Beginnings ($20 for students!) Spend a few hours with friends drinking complementary wine from Santa Barbara Winery and create a beautiful succulent arrangement to take home!

We will have pots and succulent clippings available, but we encourage you to bring some cuttings or a container of your own to personalize your creation!

New Beginnings' Circle of Giving is a membership club for monthly donors who have pledged $20 or more a month to support New Beginnings' programs and services. To learn more about New Beginnings and to join our Circle of Giving club, check us out at these links: https://sbnbcc.org/https://sbnbcc.org/donate/

*Members of New Beginnings Circle of Giving or those who have donated $240+ to New Beginnings in the past year are welcome to attend as our guest. Members who donate the equivalent of $35/mo more are invited to bring a friend along as an additonal guest!