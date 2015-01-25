Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

January 25, 2015 from 2pm - 5pm

A retired woman (Gena Rowlands) hires a dance instructor to give her private dance lessons at her home -- one per week for six weeks. What begins as an antagonistic relationship turns into a close friendship as they dance together.  

There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Arthur Allan Seidelman.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
  • Starts: January 25, 2015 2pm - 5pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
  • Sponsors: Carsey-Wolf Center
 
 
 