Calendar » SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS

January 25, 2015 from 2pm - 5pm

A retired woman (Gena Rowlands) hires a dance instructor to give her private dance lessons at her home -- one per week for six weeks. What begins as an antagonistic relationship turns into a close friendship as they dance together.

There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Arthur Allan Seidelman.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.