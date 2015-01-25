SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS
January 25, 2015 from 2pm - 5pm
A retired woman (Gena Rowlands) hires a dance instructor to give her private dance lessons at her home -- one per week for six weeks. What begins as an antagonistic relationship turns into a close friendship as they dance together.
There will be a post-screening Q&A with Director Arthur Allan Seidelman.
Tickets are free, but reservations are required to guarantee a seat.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Carsey-Wolf Center
- Price: Free
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
