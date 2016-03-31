Calendar » Six Qualities of Spiritual Leadership

March 31, 2016 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Through the practice of six transcendent qualities - Generosity, Ethics, Patience, Joyful Perseverance, Meditative Concentration, and Insight - known in Sanskrit as "Paramitas", we cross from a state of dissatisfaction and delusion (Samsara) to the experience and realization of happiness and natural awakening (Nirvana).



Grounded in these healthy habits of self-leadership, you can transform your life into an inspiring and meaningful journey to the heart of your human potential.



Learning about them from a qualified teacher is the first step on this authentic path of personal transformation. During this six weeks course we will cover one quality each week.

Starting Thursday, March 10, from 7-9pm and March 17, 24, & 31 and April 7 & 14 & 21.

About the Teacher: Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

