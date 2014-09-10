Calendar » Six Views of Truly Happy People

September 10, 2014 from 6:30 pm - 7:30pm

In this 6 week series, we will begin to explore the first group of simple, but life-changing meditations called the Lamrim, or the stages of the path to enlightenment. Each class will include guided meditation, teachings that directly relate to daily life and an opportunity to gain meditation experience and insight into our own mind.

Drop in to any or all classes in this series. Perfect for beginners or those with meditation experience.

This class series will begin Wednesday, September 10 and end Wednesday October 15.