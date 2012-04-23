Sixth Annual Festival of Scholars
This exciting weeklong event showcases the scholarly works of CLU’s undergraduate and graduate students in all disciplines across the university. Presentations are given in a wide range of styles including individual and panel presentations, interactive poster presentations, musical performances and creative work displays. All events are free and open to the public. For information, contact the Office for Under-graduate Research at 805-493-3795 or [email protected], or visit www.callutheran.edu/fos. The event will take place all over the California Lutheran University campus through Friday, April 27.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Noozhawk Admin
- Starts: April 23, 2012 10:00a.m.
- Location: California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360