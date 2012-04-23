Calendar » Sixth Annual Festival of Scholars

April 23, 2012 from 10:00a.m.

This exciting weeklong event showcases the scholarly works of CLU’s undergraduate and graduate students in all disciplines across the university. Presentations are given in a wide range of styles including individual and panel presentations, interactive poster presentations, musical performances and creative work displays. All events are free and open to the public. For information, contact the Office for Under-graduate Research at 805-493-3795 or [email protected], or visit www.callutheran.edu/fos. The event will take place all over the California Lutheran University campus through Friday, April 27.