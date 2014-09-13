Calendar » Sixth Annual Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival to transform Ventura Harbor into art mecca

September 13, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sidewalks at the Ventura Harbor will come to life the weekend of Sept. 13-14 when artists adorn its pathways with vibrant colors creating chalk art masterpieces for the Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival, a signature event of FOOD Share.

Now in its sixth year, Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival – formerly called Arts in the Park – will showcase the talents of 50 professional and amateur fine artists in many mediums, such as painting, photography, pottery and sculpture. Sidewalks will serve as a canvas for world-renowned chalk artists, including award-winning chalk artists Alice Scott Crittenden, a Ventura County native who has traveled internationally to showcase her work at art festivals. Event-goers will also be entertained with live music throughout the weekend.

All event net proceeds will benefit FOOD Share, Ventura County’s regional food bank which serves more than 74,500 people per month.

“It’s wonderful to see the public’s positive reception to this art festival as it’s grown to become the largest street painting festival in Ventura County,” said Barbara Hinton, Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival executive director. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with FOOD Share again this year to help in its mission to nourish all of the hungry people in Ventura County.”

Admission to the event is free. Artists who are interested in participating in this year’s event may contact Barbara Hinton at [email protected] or 805-302-4371.

Event Details:

What: Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival

When: Sept. 13 – 14, 2014

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, Calif. 93001

About FOOD Share:

More than 35 years ago, eight citizens performed a good deed by distributing food to those who were in need underneath a Ventura bridge. The early philanthropic movement quickly formed into what is now Ventura County’s regional food bank, FOOD Share, which has grown from serving a few hundred hungry people per month to 74,500 people. Today, staff and volunteers distribute more than 10 million pounds of food annually from two warehouses; more than 180 partner agencies, which include neighborhood and church food distributions and soup kitchens; as well as hunger assistance programs. FOOD Share’s programs provide healthy nutrition and education to children, families and seniors, which include: Kids’ Farmers Market, SENIOR Share, Nutrition Education, Community Market, SoCal Gas CARE Program and more. A 501(c)3 non-profit organization, FOOD Share is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information about FOOD Share, visit www.foodshare.com. Find us on Facebook and Twitter.