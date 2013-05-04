Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Skate Wars

Coming soon to a rink near you ... SKATE WARS, a galactic roller derby battle starring your hometown Mission City Brawlin' Betties vs. Prison City Jail Breakers. Mark your calendars for 5 p.m. on MAY the FOURTH (be with you!) at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. but presale ticket holders get in early at 4 p.m. Tickets are still only $5. Don't fall victim to the dark side. It's gonna be out of this world!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: www.betties-may4.eventbrite.com
  • Starts: May 4, 2013 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.
  • Website: http://www.brawlinbetties.com
  • Sponsors: www.betties-may4.eventbrite.com
 
 
 