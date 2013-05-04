Calendar » Skate Wars

May 4, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Coming soon to a rink near you ... SKATE WARS, a galactic roller derby battle starring your hometown Mission City Brawlin' Betties vs. Prison City Jail Breakers. Mark your calendars for 5 p.m. on MAY the FOURTH (be with you!) at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. but presale ticket holders get in early at 4 p.m. Tickets are still only $5. Don't fall victim to the dark side. It's gonna be out of this world!