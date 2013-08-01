Calendar » Sketchbook Project

August 1, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

Brooklyn-based Sketchbook Project comes to Santa Barbara through a collaboration of the Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Arts Commission, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. The Sketchbook Project is a global, crowd-sourced art project fueled by participants who purchase sketchbooks, fill the pages, and return them for inclusion in a traveling exhibition and permanent collection at the Brooklyn Art Library. Museum Back Plaza