Calendar » Sketching in the Galleries

November 10, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art and be inspired by the dynamic landscapes on view in British Art from Whistler to World War II. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. This program is open to 10 participants.

Free

To reserve a spot, contact Kelly Almeida at 884.6457 or [email protected]