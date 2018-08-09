Calendar » Sketching in the Galleries

August 9, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

In August, join artist Dane Goodman featured in "Summer Nocturne" for a brief ten minute talk about his process. Then, with Dane’s suggestions and assistance, sketch a work of your choice in the exhibition.

All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art. Museum Teaching Artists or special guests provide general guidance and all materials. Each program is open to 10 participants.

Free

To reserve a spot, contact Luna Vallejo-Howard at 884.6457 or [email protected]