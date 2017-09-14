Calendar » Sketching in the Galleries

September 14, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art in the Museum’s galleries. Museum Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. Each program is open to 10 participants.

Free

To reserve a spot, contact Kelly Almeida at 884.6457 or [email protected]