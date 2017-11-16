Calendar » Sketching in the Galleries

November 16, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art in the Museum’s galleries. Museum Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. Each program is open to 10 participants.​

Free

To reserve a spot, contact Luna Vallejo-Howard at 805.884.6457 or [email protected]