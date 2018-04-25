Sketching in the Galleries
February 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art. Museum Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. Each program is open to 10 participants.
Free
To reserve a spot, call 884.6457 or email [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: February 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/