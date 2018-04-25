Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Sketching in the Galleries

February 15, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

All skill levels are invited to experience the tradition of sketching from original works of art. Museum Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. Each program is open to 10 participants.

Free

To reserve a spot, call 884.6457 or email [email protected]

 

