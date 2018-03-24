Calendar » Sketching in the Galleries: The Figure in Classical Antiquity

June 25, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Capture the contour lines of the classically rendered human form after a guided viewing of select Greco-Roman sculptures in the Museum’s antiquities collection. Practice drawing light and shadow on musculature and drapery through the use of dark and light values. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. This program is open to 10 participants (age 16 and above) on a first come, first serve basis.

Sign-up begins at 5:15 pm at the State Street Visitor Services Desk.

Free