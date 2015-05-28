Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Sketching in the Galleries: The Landscapes of Ray Strong

May 28, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Experience the tradition of sketching and be inspired by the dynamic landscapes on view in the intimate installation Ray Strong: Beyond Santa Barbara. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. This program is open to 10 participants (age 16 and above) on a first come, first serve basis.

Sign-up begins at 5:15 pm at the State Street Visitor Services Desk.

Free
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: May 28, 2015 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net/
 
 
 