Sketching in the Galleries: The Landscapes of Ray Strong
May 28, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Experience the tradition of sketching and be inspired by the dynamic landscapes on view in the intimate installation Ray Strong: Beyond Santa Barbara. All skill levels are welcome. Teaching Artists provide general guidance and all materials. This program is open to 10 participants (age 16 and above) on a first come, first serve basis.
Sign-up begins at 5:15 pm at the State Street Visitor Services Desk.
Free
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/