Calendar » Skid Row Marathon screening w/ cast at UCSB

August 26, 2018 from 3:00pm - 5:30pm

Please join us for a very special screening of SKID ROW MARATHON the 2018 SBIFF Audience Choice Award Winner to benefit Santa Barbara’s New Beginnings Counseling Center. The screening will include meeting the filmmakers, cast and Los Angeles Judge Craig Mitchell who started the SKID ROW running club to help residents of LA’s Midnight Mission get a second chance at life as they battle homelessness and addictions. A panel discussion will follow.

Screening benefits New Beginnings' programs serving the homeless and veterans. For sponsor opportunities visit http://sbnbcc.org/events

Sunday, August 26; 3 PM

Multicultural Center Theater, UCEN - UCSB

Admission: donations; free to UCSB students

FILM SYNOPSIS

When a criminal court judge starts a running club on LA’s notorious skid row and begins training a motley group of addicts and criminals to run marathons, lives begin to change.

SKID ROW MARATHON follows four runners as they rise from the mean streets of LA to run marathons around the world, fighting the pull of homelessness and addiction at every turn. Their story is one of hope, friendship, and dignity.

http://skidrowmarathon.com/

https://sbnbcc.org/