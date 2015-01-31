Calendar » Slavery in the Texas Borderlands: The Second Annual JoBeth Van Gelderen Graduate Student Lecture

January 31, 2015 from 12:30pm - 2:30pm

To most Americans, the word “slavery” conjures up images of plantations in the Old South. But in the Texas Borderlands from 1700 to 1850, slavery was much more diverse. In his lecture, Paul Barba will explain how Spaniards, Comanches, Anglo Americans, and Choctaws enslaved others through processes of kin incorporation, making slaves by making kin of their victims. In order to capture the diversity of Texas slavery, Paul has been looking at a wide variety of multicultural sources to construct a more comprehensive picture of interactions between these different cultures.

Luncheon of bbq beef and chicken will be served.

About our Speaker

Paul Barba is writing his doctoral dissertation, entitled “Enslaved in Texas: Slavery, Migration, and Identity in Native Country’,” on a fellowship from the University of California Institute for Mexico and the United States. His paper on “Peter Pitchlynn and the Navigation of Choctaw-Anglo-American Narrativity” was a finalist for the Organization of American Historians’ Pelzer Prize.

