Calendar » “Sleep Better Now!” Free Public Lecture by Santa Barbara Brain Fitness

February 17, 2013 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

On Sunday, February 17th, at 3:00pm, at the Santa Barbara Public Library, Tiff Thompson of Santa Barbara Brain Fitness (MFTI, Board Certified in Neurofeedback) will be delivering a free public lecture on brain based sleep research. This talk will inform listeners the necessary components of optimal sleep hygiene, the repercussion of poor and scarce sleep patterns, and what individuals can do to change their sleeping patterns today.