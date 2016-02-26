Slightly Stoopid
June 26, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Goldenvoice presents
Slightly Stoopid
Return of the Red Eye Summer Tour
SOJA, Zion I, The Grouch & Eligh
Sun, Jun 26, 2016 - 5:30PM
Event Info
Ages: All Ages
Doors Open: 4:30PM
Price: $37.50 - $42.50
Onsale: Fri, Feb 26, 2016 - 12:00PM PDT
RAIN OR SHINE
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Goldenvoice
- Starts: June 26, 2016 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $37.50 - $42.50
- Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
- Website: http://www.axs.com/events/307522/slightly-stoopid-tickets?skin=sbbowl
- Sponsors: Goldenvoice