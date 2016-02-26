Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 2:15 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Slightly Stoopid

June 26, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM


Goldenvoice presents

Slightly Stoopid

Return of the Red Eye Summer Tour
SOJA, Zion I, The Grouch & Eligh
Sun, Jun 26, 2016 - 5:30PM
   

Event Info

Ages: All Ages
Doors Open: 4:30PM
Price: $37.50 - $42.50
Onsale: Fri, Feb 26, 2016 - 12:00PM PDT
RAIN OR SHINE

 

Event Details

 
 
 