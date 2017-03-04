Calendar » Smart Garden Design for Dry Times

March 4, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Garden owners in our area are adjusting to the reality of drier gardens, so maybe it's time to rethink the space around your home. Join local landscape architect, Billy Goodnick, and learn how water-wise gardens can be just as beautiful and useful as thirstier gardens. Students will learn about sustainable design, selecting the right plant for the right space, water-efficient planting strategies, irrigation innovations and maintenance practices to keep their gardens looking their best with less water.

2 Sessions: 3/4/2017 - 3/11/2017; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm