SmART Talk: Sandra Torres

July 26, 2017 from 6:00 - 7:30

Meet Ojai-based ceramicist Sandra Torres as she presents her poetic collections of porcelain work and discusses her process and inspirations.



Originally trained as an architect Sandra Torres eventually transferred her creative outlet into clay work. Her ceramic education started at an experimental studio in Mexico City followed by hands on learning in Southern California and the study of traditional clay work and techniques in Oaxaca, Mexico and Jingdeshen, China. An apprenticeship at Studio Pieter Stockmans in Genk, Belgium, lead to an artist residency at the International Ceramics Studio in Kecskemet, Hungary, after which she embraced the industrial process of slip casting. Torres’ work has been shown locally, nationally and internationally in group and solo shows over the last decade.



“Functionality, ergonomics, repetition, nature and the intrinsic characteristics of the material bring to life my porcelain work. Contrast of varied color shades, their softness and sharp edges along with linear abstract motifs, result in a dramatic chromatic composition in contrast to the white surface of the porcelain. The character of my current work resides in the exploration of small but significant variations of shape, size and patterns.”

--Sandra Torres



The smART Talks lecture series serves to increase awareness of regional contemporary art through a series of three talks a year by local artists about their work, careers, and creative process. The series, begun in 1996, was created in honor of Helen Rosenberg, mother of Susan Rose, and grandmother of Julie Weiner, and honors artists who live and work in the Santa Barbara area.