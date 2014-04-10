Calendar » smART Talks: Daniel Dove

April 10, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, April 10, 5:30 - 7 pm

smART Talks: Daniel Dove

Having recently exhibited at the College of Creative Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo-based artist Daniel Dove’s paintings are images of mutated city structures that combine self-reflection with convincing architectonic depictions. Through his painting practice, Dove creates an intense sensory experience that provides a unique perception of everyday aesthetics.



Daniel Dove received his MFA in painting at Yale University School of Art, New Haven, CT. Dove also serves as the professor of painting at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA.

The smART Talks program serves to increase awareness of local artists through a series of three annual lectures by Santa Barbara-based artists. The series, begun in 1996, was created in honor of Helen Rosenberg, mother of Susan Rose, and grandmother of Julie Weiner, and honors artists who live and work in the Santa Barbara area.

ADMISSION IS FREE