smART Talks: Elizabeth Folk

July 15, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Elizabeth Folk uses time-based media, sculpture, and installation to explore issues of class, labor, sexuality, communication, and revolution. Many of her works take the form of public interventions and guerrilla performances that invite audience participation, often using humor and play to stimulate discourse. Folk is a Lecturer in the College of Creative Studies at UC Santa Barbara, and an Adjunct Professor of Art and Art History at Santa Barbara City College.

The smART Talks program serves to increase awareness of local artists through a series of three annual lectures by Santa Barbara-based artists. The series, begun in 1996, was created in honor of Helen Rosenberg, mother of Susan Rose, and grandmother of Julie Weiner, and honors artists who live and work in the Santa Barbara area.