Calendar » smART Talks: Kimberly Hahn

May 8, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 8, 5:30 - 7 pm

smART Talks: Kimberly Hahn

Santa Barbara-based artist Kimberly Hahn creates installations, photographs, and sculptures that have a deceptively simple aesthetic. Hahn’s abstract work draws from her relationship to and study of visual processes, often incorporating concepts such as visual input, false realities, and scientific and technical phenomena. Hahn has exhibited internationally, with her most recent solo exhibition, The Object is Null at Design Matters, Santa Monica, CA.

Kimberly Hahn received her BFA at the University of Texas at Austin, TX.

The smART Talks program serves to increase awareness of local artists through a series of three annual lectures by Santa Barbara-based artists. The series, begun in 1996, was created in honor of Helen Rosenberg, mother of Susan Rose, and grandmother of Julie Weiner, and honors artists who live and work in the Santa Barbara area.

ADMISSION IS FREE