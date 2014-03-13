Calendar » smART Talks: Rafael Perea de la Cabada

March 13, 2014 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 13, 5:30 - 7 pm

smART Talks: Rafael Perea de la Cabada

Rafael Perea de la Cabada works primarily as a visual artist who uses a variety of mediums and processes to interact with planes and spaces where the acts of thinking and making merge seamlessly. His concepts stem from political discomfort, current events, playful thinking, humor, and gratitude, which result in what he calls “hybrid responses and artistic resolutions.” Cabada has exhibited internationally, including most recently Kunst (Art) and Film: Up to Date Art Exhibition; International Contemporary Art: RAFAEL PEREA DE LA CABADA, Liedberg, Germany; and Alien Heartland at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, Santa Barbara, CA. He is currently creating a new body of work for a solo exhibition at the National Museum of Animals & Society, Los Angeles, CA.

Rafael Perea de la Cabada received his MFA at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico and currently lives and works in Santa Barbara, CA.

The smART Talks program serves to increase awareness of local artists through a series of three annual lectures by Santa Barbara-based artists. The series, begun in 1996, was created in honor of Helen Rosenberg, mother of Susan Rose, and grandmother of Julie Weiner, and honors artists who live and work in the Santa Barbara area.

ADMISSION IS FREE