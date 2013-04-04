Calendar » Sneak Preview of THE BET Movie

April 4, 2013 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join us at the lovely BACARA resort and be the first to see this delightful romantic comedy directed by actress Finola Hughes and written by Annie J. Dahlgren. A champagne reception with food and gourmet popcorn before the movie. Meet the director, stars and her friends. $200 tickets on sale at www.thebetmovie.com or www.cfssb.org $140 is a donation to this non-profit educational Community Film Studio Santa Barbara. Limited to 200 tickets. Buy now!