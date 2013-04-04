Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Sneak Preview of THE BET Movie

April 4, 2013 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Join us at the lovely BACARA resort and be the first to see this delightful romantic comedy directed by actress Finola Hughes and written by Annie J. Dahlgren. A champagne reception with food and gourmet popcorn before the movie. Meet the director, stars and her friends. $200 tickets on sale at www.thebetmovie.com or www.cfssb.org $140 is a donation to this non-profit educational Community Film Studio Santa Barbara. Limited to 200 tickets. Buy now!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: LunaMadre.com,
  • Starts: April 4, 2013 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Price: $200
  • Location: Bacara Resort
  • Website: http://www.theBetMovie.com
