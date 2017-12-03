Calendar » Snow Leopard Festival/Sledding at the Zoo

December 3, 2017 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Beautiful and elusive, snow leopards are highly endangered and the subject of celebration at this Zoo event. Kids sled down the Zoo’s “mini-Himalayan” mountains and play in the snow area. Enjoy snow leopard zookeeper talks, snow leopard arts and crafts, and photos with Santa.

Early 9 a.m. entry for SB Zoo Members only!

Cost: festival is free with Zoo admission; sledding $3/child.