Calendar » Snowy Plover Docent Training

June 26, 2016 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Snowy Plover breeding season is upon us and there are currently over 30 plover chicks at Sands Beach! Coal Oil Point Reserve is holding a training this Sunday for its Snowy Plover Docent Program. We are looking for volunteers to spend 2 hours a week on Sands Beach, teaching beachgoers about the threatened status of the Western Snowy Plover. Docents also ask beachgoers to leash their dogs, and to avoid sensitive habitat areas. The training will focus on the ecology of Snowy Plovers, their habitat needs, and successful strategies for communicating with the public.

For more information, or to RSVP, please email [email protected]