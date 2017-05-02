Calendar » Snowy Plover Docent Training

May 2, 2017 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

It is nesting season for Western Snowy Plovers! Want to help protect this threatened species? Join us for the next training of Snowy Plover Docents on Tuesday, May 2nd at 5:00 pm



Each docent plays a crucial role in the protection of Snowy Plovers by educating beach users about this threatened species. Docents provide a personal and friendly contact for beach users. They promote public interest and understanding, and in turn, dramatically increase the effectiveness of other management efforts, such as signs and barriers. Though a diverse group, we share a common goal: to maintain beach access and recreation for people while preserving and protecting habitat for the snowy plover and other shorebirds.



For more information or to sign up, please email [email protected]