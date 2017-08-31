Calendar » Snowy Plover Docent Training

August 31, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Coal Oil Point is hosting the next training for the Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Thursday, August 31st at 3:30 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.



To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092