Snowy Plover Docent Training
Coal Oil Point is hosting the next training for the Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.
To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: coprconservation
- Starts: January 23, 2018 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Coal Oil Point Reserve
- Website: http://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/