January 23, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Snowy Plover Docent Training

Coal Oil Point is hosting the next training for the Snowy Plover Docent volunteers on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 pm. Coal Oil Point Reserve is the first place to restore a nesting site that had previously been abandoned by the threatened Western Snowy Plover species. Our docents play a HUGE role in this success by educating the public about Snowy Plovers and ensuring that the protected areas are free from trespassing and off-leash dogs.

To sign up for the training, please email [email protected] or call (805) 893-5092

 

  January 23, 2018 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  Coal Oil Point Reserve
  http://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 